Romford Recorder > News

Survey: A third of readers scale down Christmas plans due to Covid concerns

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:04 PM December 24, 2021
family christmas

A third of us have scaled down Christmas plans due to Covid concerns, our survey found - Credit: PA

More than a third of us have cut back on Christmas plans this year because of concerns about Covid-19, according to our recent London survey.

The recent poll also revealed the majority of our readers across the capital would support more restrictions being introduced, after prime minister Boris Johnson ruled out any new restrictions being brought in immediately.

The emergence of the Omicron variant, which is thought to be more infectious than earlier strains, led to the acceleration of the Covid vaccine booster programme as well as Plan B restrictions.

Some experts have called for further restrictions and discouraged people from socialising over Christmas.

Our survey found that many people are being cautious, with 37 per cent of respondents saying their celebrations will be smaller than originally planned.

And 44pc said they will ask their guests to test for Covid before arriving on Christmas Day.

More than half (55pc) of people surveyed felt the government should have already have brought in more restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

A similar number (56pc) think new restrictions should be introduced in the new year.

Other findings included:

  • 46pc said they have cancelled social arrangements ahead of Christmas because of Covid concerns;
  • 39pc have made a special effort to work from home to avoid having to isolate over Christmas;
  • 79pc said their work did not hold a Christmas party this year;
  • 56pc think new Covid restrictions should be introduced in the new year.
