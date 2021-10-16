Man 'wraps metal chain around woman's neck' in Hornchurch park attack

Published: 12:41 PM October 16, 2021

Do you recognise this man? - Credit: Met Police

A man reportedly put a chain around a woman's neck in an attack in a Hornchurch park.

Police officers released an e-fit image to track down the man pictured after the incident, which took place at about 11.30am on September 10 in Ingrebourne Valley, Hornchurch Country Park.

A woman in her 20s reported she was sitting on a bench when a man approached her from behind and placed a metal chain around her neck.

The victim was able to free herself and ran out of the park.

The man is described as being black and dressed in dark clothing, with smart pointed shoes.

It is thought he had slicked-back black hair with a silver streak.

PC Andy Tyler, from the local policing team in Havering, said: "This was a terrifying attack on a lone woman and I know it will cause concern among the wider community.

"We have increased patrols in the area since the incident and I can assure you that we are doing all we can to track down the man responsible."

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 2976/10Sep.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.