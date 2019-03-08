Search

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

PUBLISHED: 15:53 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 27 August 2019

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

A drug dealer who was part of a cocaine ring selling Class A drugs across Essex will not go to prison after being handed a suspended sentence.

Warren Ryan of Coal Court, Grays, was one of 18 people arrested following a series of dawn raids at properties in Romford and Brentwood on Wednesday, June 12.

He was charged and pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying a Class A drug when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, July 19.

Basildon Crown Court heard how Ryan dealt drugs on two occasions in Brentwood in April this year.

The 42-year-old was sentenced on Thursday, August 22 to two years' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Essex Police arrested 16 people following a series of dawn raids in Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham. Picture: Essex PoliceEssex Police arrested 16 people following a series of dawn raids in Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham. Picture: Essex Police

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Acting on information from the community, Essex Police launched an investigation in February targeting dealers supplying cocaine to people in bars and pubs across town centres at the weekends.

The investigation was supported by Home Office funding which Essex Police secured for Operation Sceptre, the police force's ongoing work across Essex to tackle serious violence in public spaces and knife crime.

Brentwood district commander Ch Insp Lewis Basford said: "All too often we see people who go out on a Friday and Saturday night and think it is acceptable to buy and take Class A drugs - it is not.

"Every single drug bought will be at the human cost of someone who has been exploited, harmed, threatened with violence or in some cases made to perpetrate violence.

"Children may be exploited, trafficked, threatened or hurt by dealers looking to flood the streets with their illegal wares.

"We've said it before but every single wrap of cocaine will be at the cost of someone's blood and tears and we are asking people to think about that human cost the next time they think about buying it on a night out.

"In the meantime we will continue to protect and serve our communities and take the fight to ruthless dealers who think they can ply their trade on the streets of our county."

If you have information about drug-related crime call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

