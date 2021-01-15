Drug and alcohol abuse by Havering parents and children soars

Published: 5:05 PM January 15, 2021

If you can hear child abuse taking place, you should report it, says Danielle Champ - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drug and alcohol abuse by children and their parents has significantly increased across Havering over the past two years, according to a report.

The research, based on an assessment of households by social workers, revealed that drug abuse by children had gone up by 246 per cent, from 35 cases to 121, between 2018 and 2020.

Alcohol misuse by children also saw an even increase, up 84 per cent, from 19 cases to 35, during the same period.

The number of parents abusing drugs and alcohol was also on the rise, with increases of 121 per cent (110 cases to 243) and 165 per cent (101 cases to 268) respectively.

The shocking figures have been released by the UK Addiction Treatment (UKAT) group and are based on recent Department for Education (DfE) statistics.

The DfE report shows the number of children across the country, who are in need due to the misuse of drugs or alcohol by their parents or themselves.

Nuno Albuquerque, group treatment lead at UKAT, told the Recorder: “Without a doubt, the situation in homes across Havering needs to be looked at closely and action needs to be taken.

Nuno Albuquerque, group treatment lead at UKAT - Credit: UKAT

“We must remember that these aren’t just numbers, they’re parents and children themselves who are misusing drugs, alcohol or even both behind closed doors, resulting in those children requiring further help."

“Our immediate concern now is how much worse their situations may have become since the Covid crisis."

Councillor Jason Frost, Havering’s cabinet member for public health, said the council is working to ensure people are referred to support services.

He said: “We’re aware that there has been an increase in alcohol and drug misuse identified as a factor in referrals to children’s social care.

“Help and support is provided by local drug and alcohol services and where instances have been identified by staff in education, health or social care, they are referred to these services.

“The teams work together to ensure short waiting times so that support can be given as quickly as possible.”

UKAT has put together free information on how children can help parents struggling with drug or alcohol abuse here.