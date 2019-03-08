Driver caught doing 101mph on M25 in Cranham given six month ban and fined more than £400

Keino-Brian Martin was caught going at speeds of more than 100mph on two separate occasions and has now been fined and banned from driving for six months. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A driver caught travelling at more than 100 miles per hour along the M25 in Cranham has been banned from driving and fined more than £400

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard today (Thursday, April 4) how Keino-Brian Martin, 27, was clocked travelling at 127mph on the M25 in Epping at 1.30am on May 28 last year.

Less than a month later, on June 17, he was caught travelling on the M25 at Cranham at 6.30am at 101mph.

Martin of Great Cambridge Road, Enfield, was sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution for both offences, which he ignored.

Today he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court where he admitted both speeding offences. He was fined a total of £468, £234 for each offence, and was banned from driving for six months.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: “Speed limits exist for a reason, they are design to keep motorists, pedestrians and our communities safe.

“On two separate occasions Martin flouted the law driving at speeds of more than 100mph.

“There is no doubt that at such excessive speeds he would not only have struggled to have controlled his vehicle but he would have had seconds to react to the other road users around him. It is only good fortune that he did not cause an accident with his reckless driving.”