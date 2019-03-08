Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Driver caught doing 101mph on M25 in Cranham given six month ban and fined more than £400

PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 April 2019

Keino-Brian Martin was caught going at speeds of more than 100mph on two separate occasions and has now been fined and banned from driving for six months. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Keino-Brian Martin was caught going at speeds of more than 100mph on two separate occasions and has now been fined and banned from driving for six months. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A driver caught travelling at more than 100 miles per hour along the M25 in Cranham has been banned from driving and fined more than £400

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard today (Thursday, April 4) how Keino-Brian Martin, 27, was clocked travelling at 127mph on the M25 in Epping at 1.30am on May 28 last year.

Less than a month later, on June 17, he was caught travelling on the M25 at Cranham at 6.30am at 101mph.

Martin of Great Cambridge Road, Enfield, was sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution for both offences, which he ignored.

Today he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court where he admitted both speeding offences. He was fined a total of £468, £234 for each offence, and was banned from driving for six months.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: “Speed limits exist for a reason, they are design to keep motorists, pedestrians and our communities safe.

“On two separate occasions Martin flouted the law driving at speeds of more than 100mph.

“There is no doubt that at such excessive speeds he would not only have struggled to have controlled his vehicle but he would have had seconds to react to the other road users around him. It is only good fortune that he did not cause an accident with his reckless driving.”

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers set to celebrate 10 years of anti-racism event against Barrow

Dagenham & Redbridge players thank the fans for their support (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Campion want to end with success over Old Cooperians

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders captain Roberts full of praise for young squad as debut season ends on a high

Everyone Active Raiders face the camera after ending their debut National League Division Two season with a win at Oxford

Toolis in GB squad for Sofia event

Tom Toolis (pic Ehab Eid)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists