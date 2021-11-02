News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man dies from injuries sustained in Upminster crash involving 'stolen' van

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:22 AM November 2, 2021
Upminster driver dies

A man involved in the recent crash in Upminster which reportedly involved a stolen van has died in hospital as a result of his injuries. - Credit: Met Police

A man injured in a crash in Upminster which reportedly involved a stolen van has died.

Police were called on October 25 to reports of a van theft in Hall Lane.

When officers attended, they found there had been a crash involving the van and other vehicles.

The two occupants of the van were taken to hospital.

A 32-year-old man – believed to be the driver – has since died as a result of his injuries.

He passed away in hospital on Saturday (October 30). His next of kin have been informed.

A second man, aged in his late 50s and thought to be the passenger, was discharged following treatment.

Nobody else was reported to be injured in the collision.

Witnesses are asked to call detectives from the SCIU based at Chadwell Heath on 0208 597 4874.

You can also contact police via Twitter  @MetCC quoting 2481/25OCT

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

