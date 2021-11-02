Man dies from injuries sustained in Upminster crash involving 'stolen' van
- Credit: Met Police
A man injured in a crash in Upminster which reportedly involved a stolen van has died.
Police were called on October 25 to reports of a van theft in Hall Lane.
When officers attended, they found there had been a crash involving the van and other vehicles.
The two occupants of the van were taken to hospital.
A 32-year-old man – believed to be the driver – has since died as a result of his injuries.
He passed away in hospital on Saturday (October 30). His next of kin have been informed.
A second man, aged in his late 50s and thought to be the passenger, was discharged following treatment.
Nobody else was reported to be injured in the collision.
Witnesses are asked to call detectives from the SCIU based at Chadwell Heath on 0208 597 4874.
You can also contact police via Twitter @MetCC quoting 2481/25OCT
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
- 2 Victim of Harold Wood house fire named as 88-year-old Josephine Smith
- 3 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
- 4 Rainham men jailed for involvement in 'large scale' cannabis supply plot
- 5 Woman dies in Havering house fire
- 6 'Forever our champ': Family's tribute to dead teen as murder accused appears in court
- 7 Thames Freeport set to become operational this month
- 8 'It's a way of life': Romford cosmetics shop owner to retire after 34 years
- 9 Four people taken to hospital after Romford town centre incident
- 10 Mourners to host vigil in Harold Hill park for lost teenage boys