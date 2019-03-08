Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

PUBLISHED: 18:49 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:49 16 April 2019

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

DO NOT CREDIT: John Essex

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a car crash in Romford.

Police were called at 4.14pm today (Tuesday, April 16) to the junction of Angel Way and Mawney Road following reports of a road traffic collision.

A car had collided with a lamp post.

Officers said the driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was not seriously injured and has been taken to hospital.

Most Read

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Collier Row man jailed for role in gunpoint burglary of elderly couple

Brandon Garrett. Picture: Essex Police

Concerns raised about chemotherapy service for Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham patients

Cancer patients in a chemotherapy ward. Picture: Johnny Green

Most Read

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Collier Row man jailed for role in gunpoint burglary of elderly couple

Brandon Garrett. Picture: Essex Police

Concerns raised about chemotherapy service for Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham patients

Cancer patients in a chemotherapy ward. Picture: Johnny Green

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood’s Leonard breaks four-hour barrier at Paris marathon

Harold Wood Running Club's Andy Leonard at the Paris marathon (pic: HWRC)

Hornchurch racer Thompson gets off to a strong start in Championships

Bobby Thompson in racing action (pic amsoul-images.com)

Wigham signs new deal to keep him at Park until 2022

Romford & Gidea Park players have a group huddle (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Clark insists Daggers should be proud of avoiding relegation

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge and Andy Drury of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists