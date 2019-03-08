Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a car crash in Romford.

Police were called at 4.14pm today (Tuesday, April 16) to the junction of Angel Way and Mawney Road following reports of a road traffic collision.

A car had collided with a lamp post.

Officers said the driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was not seriously injured and has been taken to hospital.