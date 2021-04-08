News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Drive-in cinema comes to Brentwood

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 10:30 AM April 8, 2021   
Drive-in cinema comes to Brentwood

Drive-in cinema comes to Brentwood - Credit: Sunset Drive-in

Hollywood movies are coming to the Brentwood Centre for spring May bank holiday.

In collaboration with Sunset Drive-in, residents can sit back in the comfort of their cars and enjoy some classic films between May 28 to 31.

Ten films will be put on, including Dirty Dancing, Footloose, Sister Act, School of Rock, Back to the Future and A Star Is Born.

The LED screen aims to provide clear viewing during the day and night and a range of sing-a-long films can also be booked – including Bohemian Rhapsody, The Greatest Showman and Grease.

Families are free to bring their own drinks and food but there will be catering available at the centre, including of ice cream and popcorn.

Any local Brentwood business interested in offering hot food refreshments can find out more about staff availability from events@brentwood.gov.uk

Parking on the day will be on the Brentwood Centre fields, with cars directed into position through the main entrance.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: facebook.com/SunsetDriveInUK

