Primary school art exhibition showcases the history of Harold Hill
- Credit: Drapers’ Maylands
A primary school in Harold Hill held an art exhibition piecing together the area's history in the hopes of connecting the community.
Drapers’ Maylands Primary School held its Harold Hill Historians art exhibition on Monday, July 19.
Together with historians and members of The Friends of Dagnam Park group, the pupils worked together to explore the history of Harold Hill.
A spokesperson for the school said: “The children really enjoyed their visits to the Manor House, hearing stories about it and its history through the Second World War.
“Harold Hill is rich in history, from the early settlers to modern changes, and the pupils have reflected on all eras in their project, a project which has given the children a real sense of ownership and pride.”
Principal Trudy Spillane said: “The most important story is our own and we wanted the children to learn more about themselves and where they live.”
