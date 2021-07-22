News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Primary school art exhibition showcases the history of Harold Hill

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:33 PM July 22, 2021   
Drapers' Maylands

The art exhibition was held on Monday, July 19 at 2pm. - Credit: Drapers’ Maylands

A primary school in Harold Hill held an art exhibition piecing together the area's history in the hopes of connecting the community.  

Drapers’ Maylands Primary School held its Harold Hill Historians art exhibition on Monday, July 19. 

Together with historians and members of The Friends of Dagnam Park group, the pupils worked together to explore the history of Harold Hill.  

A spokesperson for the school said: “The children really enjoyed their visits to the Manor House, hearing stories about it and its history through the Second World War.  

“Harold Hill is rich in history, from the early settlers to modern changes, and the pupils have reflected on all eras in their project, a project which has given the children a real sense of ownership and pride.” 

You may also want to watch:

Principal Trudy Spillane said: “The most important story is our own and we wanted the children to learn more about themselves and where they live.” 

Drapers’ Maylands

The deer of Harold Hill featured in the art exhibition. - Credit: Drapers’ Maylands


Most Read

  1. 1 'Life-changing': Porch to give disabled man independence approved at appeal
  2. 2 Hornchurch regeneration homes go on sale for over £250,000
  3. 3 'Disgusted at the audacity': London in Bloom plants stolen in Elm Park
  1. 4 TfL to make busy boundary safe following determined local campaign
  2. 5 Six activities near Havering to avoid the crowds this summer
  3. 6 Secondary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted
  4. 7 New Home Bargains store to open in Romford
  5. 8 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
  6. 9 'Second of its kind' interactive Oceanarium room to open in Romford
  7. 10 Harold Wood protest against proposed Gallows Corner homes
Education News
Heritage
Harold Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels H

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Man admits causing Harold Wood crash deaths by dangerous driving

Emily Pennink, PA

Logo Icon
fly tipping in Angel Way Romford

'Cheaper to dump': Havering bulky item collection is most expensive in area

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Harold Wood station bomb scare

Police give all clear following Harold Wood bomb scare

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Romford MP Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Rosindell

Romford MP stands by controversial tweet to footballer

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon