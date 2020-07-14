Search

Harold Hill secondary school gets upgraded by Ofsted to ‘Good’ rating

PUBLISHED: 15:32 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 14 July 2020

Drapers' Academy students Katie Steadman, Brandon Crone, Rhian Ekwulugo and Evie Korten. Picture: Drapers' Academy

Drapers' Academy students Katie Steadman, Brandon Crone, Rhian Ekwulugo and Evie Korten. Picture: Drapers' Academy

Drapers' Academy

A Harold Hill secondary school has seen an upturn in its Ofsted rating following an inspection.

The school regulator gave Drapers’ Academy, in Settle Road, a ‘Good’ rating, up from ‘Requires Improvement’ which was awarded in 2017.

Inspectors visited this time at the start of March and described students as “polite, respectful and accepting of others”.

They added: “Leaders in most subject areas have mapped the knowledge and skills that they want pupils to acquire over time.

“The curriculum is planned and sequenced to enable pupils to know more and to build on their learning over time.”

The school received ‘Good’ ratings across all of Ofsted’s five main inspection criteria.

Darren Luckhurst, school principal, said: “I am elated for my students and staff who have worked extremely hard to ensure we now have the recognition for the great things that happen daily in our school.”

