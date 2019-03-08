'One family': Dragons' Den backed theatre school to launch in Hornchurch

Brentwood Razzamataz seniors performed at the mayor of Havering's variety show last year. Picture: Jessica Chandler-Smith Archant

A theatre school that won the backing of a Dragons' Den entrepreneur is coming to Hornchurch.

Razzamataz Students Faye and Paige at a dance workshop with Kalani from Dance Moms. Picture: Jessica Chandler-Smith Razzamataz Students Faye and Paige at a dance workshop with Kalani from Dance Moms. Picture: Jessica Chandler-Smith

Razzamataz Hornchurch, a part time theatre school, is launching on Friday, September 13 at the Hornchurch Methodist Church in the High Street.

Duncan Bannatyne, who approved the show on BBC's Dragons' Den in 2007, said: "Razz skills keep young people active, instill a confidence and pride and encourage social skills, all of which are vital today."

The theatre will be run by Jessica who is passionate about performing arts and already runs the Razzamataz Brentwood theatre.

With a background in dance and drama, Jessica Chandler-Smith has appeared on shows such as The Bill and Holby City.

She told the Recorder: "My goal is to build a school where we are one family.

"Razz is not just a weekly theatre school we provide so many extra opportunity's for the children.

"I love all Razzamataz stands for and cant wait to bring the school to Hornchurch.

"This is my dream and I feel blessed to work with all the wonderful children from my community."

To celebrate its launch the school will be holding an open day where children between the age of four to 18 can try the singing, dance and drama classes that will be available every Friday during term time.

Contact hornchurch@razzamataz.co.uk to find out more.