Havering cultural strategy 2019/22: Proposals for more opportunities for young people and activities in deprived areas

The draft cultural strategy for Havering hopes to support grassroots music. The Echoes performing at the Havering Show 2018. Archant

Residents are invited to have their say on a three year plan that aims to create more opportunities for culture to flourish in Havering.

Queen's Theatre is the only Arts Council England National Portfolio funded organisation in Havering. Picture: Gary Summers Queen's Theatre is the only Arts Council England National Portfolio funded organisation in Havering. Picture: Gary Summers

Following a series of public workshops, one-to-one meetings with representatives of organisations and an online consultation, Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch and Havering Council have published a draft cultural strategy for the borough.

The strategy outlines five main aims which developed from the consultation process, such as transforming awareness, creating connectivity, rebalancing the sector and engaging the least engaged.

Proposals include creating a cultural brand and marketing approach so that residents are more aware of the existing activities available in the borough, and developing a programme of activity that maximises opportunities for young people to participate, particularly at times associated with anti-social behaviour.

The plan states that its aims to ensure, "culture is being used as a way of ensuring that there is a sense of belonging for all of the communities and of our borough and that there are enhanced relationships between people from different backgrounds."

Havering Council and Queen's Theatre held workshops and one-to-one meetings with representativies at different venues for the cultural strategy. Harold Wood Library following its refurbishment. Picture: Havering Council Havering Council and Queen's Theatre held workshops and one-to-one meetings with representativies at different venues for the cultural strategy. Harold Wood Library following its refurbishment. Picture: Havering Council

Harold Hill, Collier Row, South Hornchurch and Rainham were identified as some of the least culturally engaged areas of Havering in the consultation.

Therefore the advisory group is hoping to apply for funding to deliver more activities in these areas, involve more young people and take action to ensure that more opportunities are available to deaf and disabled people.

The plans were devised by the newly formed Cultural Stakeholders Advisory Group led by the executive director of Queen's Theatre, Mathew Russell.

As a result of the partnership, Havering has already submitted a successful bid for Arts Council England's Creative People and Places scheme which empowers local people in designing new arts offer in places of least engagement.

Havering has also been one of only 12 places nationally to secure £1million over four years to realise some exciting new ideas.

Residents have until Friday, December 20 to submit their views.

Visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/VDGXT2D to share your thoughts on the strategy.