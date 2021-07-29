Pictures: Beautiful double rainbow arrives in Havering
Published: 10:59 AM July 29, 2021
- Credit: John Taylor
The rainy weather has brought a double rainbow to Havering.
Locals were on hand last night - Wednesday, July 28 - to capture the picturesque scene which arrived after a downpour.
A double rainbow is formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop, with the secondary rainbow more faint than the first.
Colours are also displayed in reverse order in the second rainbow, which is also dispersed over a wider area of the sky.
The second rainbow is nearly twice as wide as the first.

These rainbows tend to occur at times when the sun is low in the sky, such as in the early morning or late afternoon.
