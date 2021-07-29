Pictures: Beautiful double rainbow arrives in Havering

Published: 10:59 AM July 29, 2021

John Taylor captured this image by leaning out of his upstairs window and looking across the Cranham Nature Reserve. - Credit: John Taylor

The rainy weather has brought a double rainbow to Havering.

Locals were on hand last night - Wednesday, July 28 - to capture the picturesque scene which arrived after a downpour.

The double rainbow as seen in Upminster. - Credit: Lauren Coppen

A double rainbow is formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop, with the secondary rainbow more faint than the first.

Colours are also displayed in reverse order in the second rainbow, which is also dispersed over a wider area of the sky.

The double rainbow captured by Abby Smethurst as she was travelling back to Harold Hill. - Credit: Abby Smethurst

The second rainbow is nearly twice as wide as the first.

You may also want to watch:

These rainbows tend to occur at times when the sun is low in the sky, such as in the early morning or late afternoon.

The double rainbow as seen from St Mary's Lane, Upminster. - Credit: Marlon Billings



