The music of Doris Day brought to life

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 February 2020

Doris Day. Picture: PA

Award-winning singer Lynda Radford is bringing the best of 50s actress and singer, Doris Day, to Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch.

Directed and staged by Roger Hannah, the production includes 25 unforgettable hits, such as Secret Love, Sentimental Journey, Teacher's Pet, as well as hits from the films she starred in with James Cagney, David Niven, Frank Sinatra and more.

British-born director Roger Hannah started his career in theatre and television as a dancer, singer and actor. He was one of the original members of the famous Young Generation group and later a founder member of the Second Generation, doing many prime-time television shows in Britain, Holland, Germany and Sweden including seven Royal Variety Performances.

Before the tour, Day at Night - The Doris Day Song Book, Lynda Radford did a one woman show, Subversive, which was shown in the West End at the Jermyn Street Theatre and throughout 2018 and 2019 she starred in the UK touring show, A Night at the Musicals.

Trained at the Drama Studio London and Actors Centre London, she also received professional tuition from singer Mary Hammond and vocal coach Penny Harvey Piper.

Lynda went to the Edinburgh Festival in a show called Caramba, singing in Spanish and French and the show was selected as pick of the Fringe and was featured in a programme on BBC Radio 3.

The 50s star Doris Day began her career as a big band singer in 1939, achieving commercial success in 1945 with two number one recordings, "Sentimental Journey" and recorded more than 650 songs from 1947 to 1967.

Day's film career began during the latter part of the Golden Age of Hollywood with the film Romance on the High Seas (1948), leading to a 20-year career as a motion picture actress.

She starred in films of many genres, including musicals, comedies, dramas, and thrillers. She played the title role in Calamity Jane (1953) and starred in Alfred Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) with James Stewart.

Day became one of the biggest film stars in the early 1960s, and was one of eight performers to have been the top box-office earner in the United States four times.

There is a matinee performances on Wednesday March 4 at 2.30pm and tickets are £16 and can be purchased by calling 01708 443333 or online from www.queens-theatre.co.uk.

