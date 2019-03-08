Family give £100 to Saint Francis Hospice in memory of Dorothy Hart

Charles Hart, 11, his mum Jayde Hay and dad John-Paul Hart present a cheque to Saint Francis fundraiser Andy Furneaux. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

The family of a former Saint Francis Hospice volunteer have presented a chque for £100 to the charity in her memory.

Dorothy Hart, from Elm Park, died aged 92.

After retiring from the civil service, Dorothy was a volunteer at the Saint Francis Hospice bridal shop in Collier Row for 15 years and her family from Hornchurch thought it would be a great cause for their fundraising.

Dorothy's sister Rose Edwards, 87, collected the donation as well as funds raised from her grandson, John-Paul's chicken truck which she also supported him in buying.

John-Paul, his son Charles and friends presented the cheque to Saint Francis fundraiser Andy Furneaux on Saturday, July 20 at the Romford Market traders' Summer Bonanza.

The Summer Bonanza was a challenge given to the Romford Market traders by the council. They also raised funds for the Saint Francis Hospice and put on activities such as face painting, a summertime scavenger hunt, balloon modelling and more.