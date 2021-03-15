Two dogs die in Rainham fire

Published: 12:54 PM March 15, 2021

Two dogs died in a fire on Friday. - Credit: LFB

Two dogs were killed and seven cars were destroyed in a fire at a car workshop on Friday.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a blaze at the workshop in New Road, Rainham, on March 12.

Firefighters removed 12 gas cylinders as a precaution and cooled two of them as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

Station commander Neil Guyett, said: "The whole of a single-storey car workshop was damaged by fire. Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night damping down small pockets of fire."

The brigade's 999 Control Officers took 13 calls to the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire brigade and police.