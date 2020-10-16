Harold Hill dog owners in alphabet walk to raise money for pets rescued from puppy farms

A pair of dog owners and their pets have completed an alphabet trail to raise money for animals saved from puppy farms.

Becky and Jamie Wash, from Harold Hill, have spent the past 26 weeks photographing items beginning with each letter of the alphabet when on their walks with miniature schnauzers Bert and Otis.

So far, the couple have raised more than £400 through sponsorship, which will be donated to Schnauzerfest - a charity that helps to fund care for dogs rescued from puppy farms.

And despite their annual fundraising walk having been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Becky said that she still wanted to support the charity’s “amazing” work.

“Despite raising awareness of the horrid reality of puppy farming it still continues,” she said. “Dogs are bred purely for their money, in the worst conditions and their health and welfare is not considered.”

The cause is important to Becky and Jamie as one of their pets, Otis, was rescued from a puppy farm in 2014.

Becky said: “Otis was covered in sores. After a couple of weeks in foster care we travelled with Bert, who we’ve had since he was a puppy, to Rotherham to collect him.

“It’s taken us years to discover his allergies and to build his confidence around people. He is still scared of many things including keys, doorways, and cables, but we still see improvements six years on.”

She explained that the alphabet trail began during lockdown, when they could only walk the dogs once a day when they were used to going out two or three times.

“The alphabet trail made us appreciate how lucky we are to have Otis and Bert,” Becky said.

“Dogs on puppy farms don’t get exercised, they may never even see daylight. The walks also made us appreciate where we live. It made us look out for things we would normally just pass by like the daisies or the graffiti!

“When restrictions were lifted, we made the most of it and travelled to Havering Country Park for F – forest.

“As you can imagine some letters were a little harder than others, but I think the boys did a good job!”

To see the dogs’ pictures from the alphabet walk or to sponsor them, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/schnauzerfest-atoz