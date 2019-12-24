Romford dog groomers raise more than £200 for Ilford and Romford Fire Station's charity

Firefighters from Romford and Ilford Fire Stations with funds donated from pet groomer Potty Paws. Picture: LFB Archant

A Romford dog grooming service chose Ilford and Romford Fire Stations for its annual fundraiser to highlight their lifesaving work.

Every year Potty's Paws in Dorset Avenue chooses a charity to support and this year the dog groomers chose Ilford and Romford Fire Stations.

Annette, head groomer at Potty's Paws, told the Recorder: "We've been collecting all year round for them. We decided to help the fire service after everything that happened with Grenfell.

"So much of the work they do goes unnoticed."

Potty's Paws donated a pound from every groom along with donations from customers.

Chloe Cornhill from Ilford's blue watch, said: "A big thank you to Potty Paws, the mobile dog grooming service for your generosity.

"They raised £236 on behalf of Ilford and Romford fire station to be donated to the Firefighters Charity.

"The Firefighters Charity helps everyday heroes to recover their lives when they need it most."