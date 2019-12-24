Search

Advanced search

Romford dog groomers raise more than £200 for Ilford and Romford Fire Station's charity

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 December 2019

Firefighters from Romford and Ilford Fire Stations with funds donated from pet groomer Potty Paws. Picture: LFB

Firefighters from Romford and Ilford Fire Stations with funds donated from pet groomer Potty Paws. Picture: LFB

Archant

A Romford dog grooming service chose Ilford and Romford Fire Stations for its annual fundraiser to highlight their lifesaving work.

Every year Potty's Paws in Dorset Avenue chooses a charity to support and this year the dog groomers chose Ilford and Romford Fire Stations.

Annette, head groomer at Potty's Paws, told the Recorder: "We've been collecting all year round for them. We decided to help the fire service after everything that happened with Grenfell.

You may also want to watch:

"So much of the work they do goes unnoticed."

Potty's Paws donated a pound from every groom along with donations from customers.

Chloe Cornhill from Ilford's blue watch, said: "A big thank you to Potty Paws, the mobile dog grooming service for your generosity.

"They raised £236 on behalf of Ilford and Romford fire station to be donated to the Firefighters Charity.

"The Firefighters Charity helps everyday heroes to recover their lives when they need it most."

Most Read

Heavy rainfall causes sewers to flood in Romford

Heavy rainfall caused a sewer to flood in Brooklands Walk, Romford. Picture: Havering Council

Jailed: Prolific fraudster posed as Macmillan cancer support and Haven Hospice volunteer

John Peters has been jailed for 12 weeks after he was caught posing as a Havens House volunteer. Picture: Met Police

Missing: Police search for 53-year-old man known to visit Rainham Marshes

Kevin Stone, from South Ockendon is missing. Picture: Essex Police

In pictures: Flooding in Dovers Corner

Colin Sycamore used his drone to capture scenes of flooding in Dovers Corner, Rainham. Picture: Colin Sycamore

When should I put my bins out for collection in Havering over Christmas?

When should you put your bins out in Havering? Picture: @DanFranklin90

Most Read

Heavy rainfall causes sewers to flood in Romford

Heavy rainfall caused a sewer to flood in Brooklands Walk, Romford. Picture: Havering Council

Jailed: Prolific fraudster posed as Macmillan cancer support and Haven Hospice volunteer

John Peters has been jailed for 12 weeks after he was caught posing as a Havens House volunteer. Picture: Met Police

Missing: Police search for 53-year-old man known to visit Rainham Marshes

Kevin Stone, from South Ockendon is missing. Picture: Essex Police

In pictures: Flooding in Dovers Corner

Colin Sycamore used his drone to capture scenes of flooding in Dovers Corner, Rainham. Picture: Colin Sycamore

When should I put my bins out for collection in Havering over Christmas?

When should you put your bins out in Havering? Picture: @DanFranklin90

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders bag four-point haul for Christmas as new signing Fuller enjoys a dream start

Raiders new defenceman Dan Fuller moves the puck against Leeds Chiefs (Pic: John Scott)

Romford bolster squad with signing of Bonnett-Johnson ahead of Aveley clash

Potters Bar Town V Dorking Wanderers - Sean Bonnett-Johnson in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Leopards looking at relegation battle after Leicester loss

Leopards coach Tom Baker talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

Isla Caton returns to Hornchurch for Christmas after successful cancer treatment

Nicola, ISla

Romford dog groomers raise more than £200 for Ilford and Romford Fire Station’s charity

Firefighters from Romford and Ilford Fire Stations with funds donated from pet groomer Potty Paws. Picture: LFB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists