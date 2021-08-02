BHRUT doctors taking on triathlon in memory of colleague’s daughter

Published: 3:45 PM August 2, 2021

A team of 12 consultants and registrars from the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) will take part in the London Triathlon this August to raise money for Mind.

After the death of Molly Sayer, the 22-year-old daughter of BHRUT associate medical director Gabriel Sayer, in April this year, Gabriel’s colleagues decided to do something in her memory.

They have already raised more than £4,500 for Mind, a mental health charity which was chosen by the family.

Gabriel said: “I am so very grateful for the kindness and support that has been shown to me and my family by my colleagues.

“The warmth and compassion from so many has helped us through a very difficult time.

"Molly was a passionate open water swimmer, cyclist and runner and this will be a great way of remembering her.”

The group has organised themselves into teams for the event, which is due to take place on Saturday August 7, with each person taking one of the three legs – running, swimming and cycling.

Joe Huang, division director for cancer and clinical support, and the organiser of the group, said Molly's death deeply affected them.

“We all know of Gabriel’s passion for Ironman and triathlon events which was why we decided to sign up for the triathlon.

“We’ll be taking part in the sprint team relay, which consists of a 750m open water swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run.”

In addition to Joe, fellow consultants Sas Banerjee, Aman Bhargava, Robert Buhain, Maher Jumah, Samrat Mukherjee, Niroo Rajendran and Haschmat Sarwary will all take part.

Registrars Omer Abdelsadiq, Charlie Craddock, Sandeep Kaul and Apostolos Prionas are also in the team.

Sas Banerjee, who will be competing the cycling leg of the challenge, added: “It’s not something we’d be able to do individually but we’re taking a team approach and all doing our individual parts.

“Samrat, Niroo and I are all cycling in our teams and we live close to each other so we’ve been able to do some of our training together, which has been really good for team bonding.”

To donate, visit the Just Giving page.