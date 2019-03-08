Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cancer specialist shares stories of Romford childhood and work at Harold Hill bubblegum factory in memoir

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 June 2019

David, John, Alice, Graham, George and Dick Standen - family of Graham Standen as seen in his medical memoir about his Romford childhood.

David, John, Alice, Graham, George and Dick Standen - family of Graham Standen as seen in his medical memoir about his Romford childhood.

Archant

A cancer specialist has shared the story of his family's 15-year battle to correct a serious medical miscarriage of justice and his early childhood in Romford in his memoir.

Graham Standen's memoir Medicine, Justice and the Bubblegum Factory, tells the story of his childhood in Romford.Graham Standen's memoir Medicine, Justice and the Bubblegum Factory, tells the story of his childhood in Romford.

Dr Graham Standen's memoir, Medicine, Justice and the Bubblegum Factory, describes his path from a student at Pettits Lane Secondary School in the 1960s to becoming a teaching hospital consultant and leukaemia specialist in Bristol.

He told the Recorder: "I hope the book will bring back many nostalgic memories of 'old Romford' and schooldays in the 50s and 60s.

"We've moved around quite a bit, to Nottingham, back to London and then to Kent, to Cardiff and finally ending up in Bristol.

"I've still got brothers and sisters in Romford and school friends in Elm Park.

Graham Standen's legal battle to correct a miscarriage of justice involving his late father was reported in the Romford Recorder, March 4, 1994.Graham Standen's legal battle to correct a miscarriage of justice involving his late father was reported in the Romford Recorder, March 4, 1994.

"I have special gratitude for the local authority in Romford in 1974 when they awarded me a second full maintenance grant for five years to study medicine in Nottingham to make my journey possible."

Graham often returns to Romford and believes that it has mostly changed in terms of its structure.

He said: "Some of the places I mention in the book no longer exist. We used to live just past the gas works which I think are closed.

"Because I go back to the memories of the previous generation and the time during the war, I think it reminds this generation what that generation went through.

Graham Standen's memoir Medicine, Justice and the Bubblegum Factory tells the story of his early childhood in Romford.Graham Standen's memoir Medicine, Justice and the Bubblegum Factory tells the story of his early childhood in Romford.

"It was a pleasure to go back."

Graham's medical memoir also focuses on his family's legal battle to achieve justice and closure after his father died from industrial asbestos exposure.

The Recorder reported on the result of the Standens' 15-year legal battle in 1994, when Graham's mum, Elizabeth, received £85,000 in compensation.

Elizabeth had been told when her husband died in 1979, aged 58, that he had died of lung cancer.

Betty Daltrey - Graham Standen's mother received £85,000 following a long legal battle to correct a medical miscarriage of justice. Picture: Graham StandenBetty Daltrey - Graham Standen's mother received £85,000 following a long legal battle to correct a medical miscarriage of justice. Picture: Graham Standen

However, Graham always had "nagging doubts".

You may also want to watch:

Two of Graham's uncles who had worked alongside his father as boiler coverers before the war suffered a similar fate but were correctly diagnosed with asbestosis and induced tumours and their families received appropriate compensation.

"It was well recorded at the time as it was quite a notable event at a pivotal time when problems with asbestos were arising," said the 70-year-old writer.

George Standen - family of Graham Standen as seen in his medical memoir about his Romford childhood.George Standen - family of Graham Standen as seen in his medical memoir about his Romford childhood.

"I communicated often with Jon Cruddas [now the Dagenham and Rainham MP] who was very much involved with supporting the workers from the Cape Asbestos Factory in Barking."

After working at the local Co-op bakery, Graham worked at the A&BC bubblegum factory in Spilsby Road, Harold Hill, until 1974 when two teenagers started a fire at the factory.

The cancer specialist explained that he sees the burning down of the factory as an "allegorical moment" that signalled the end of his time working in a manual role.

"In a way it was a phase of moving from a working class background to a social background.

"The book is about how we all make certain choices and those difficult moments when you reach crossroads in your life."

Two teenagers aged 14 and 15 eventually admitted starting the fire that caused £100,000 worth of damage.

Around a year later, the company folded and the factory closed for good.

The memoir is Graham's first novel and he describes the experience of writing it as "very enjoyable".

"I wrote one sentence and that grew to a paragraph and it just continued from there," said Graham.

"It all sort of flowed out. I'm not sure I could write another book in the same way.

"It's probably been stirring around in my conscious for a while.

"From the point of view of a non-fiction writer I've written plenty of scientific articles but this is my first book."

Graham now lives in Flax Burton, Bristol and in 2013 he retired from his post as a consultant haematologist at Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Medicine, Justice and the Bubblegum Factory is available to buy on Amazon and from bookguild.co.uk.

Most Read

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Gym trainers save elderly man’s life in Romford

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Cyclist taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police officers attending the scene of a crash on the Romford ring road on Sunday. Picture: MPS Specials

‘I feel like a woman again’: Romford beauticians offer free treatments to cancer patients

Beauticians Rachel Lovel and Bobbie Lovett who are offering treatments to cancer patients. Picture: Melissa Page

Road closures and traffic after A13 collision between lorry and van

A lorry has collided with a van on the A13 this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Gym trainers save elderly man’s life in Romford

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Cyclist taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police officers attending the scene of a crash on the Romford ring road on Sunday. Picture: MPS Specials

‘I feel like a woman again’: Romford beauticians offer free treatments to cancer patients

Beauticians Rachel Lovel and Bobbie Lovett who are offering treatments to cancer patients. Picture: Melissa Page

Road closures and traffic after A13 collision between lorry and van

A lorry has collided with a van on the A13 this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering 90 Joggers attend Run Fest Run

Havering 90 Joggers members at ELVIS race (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Wells seek response against Wood after tight loss to Park

H Blogg of Woodford Wells during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019

Parcell delivery for Hornchurch as defender Lee also joins

Arthur Lee of Tonbridge heads clear during AFC Hornchurch vs Tonbridge Angels, Bostik League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 20th October 2018

Harold Wood captain Perrin pleased with win over Colchester

C Perrin of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

West Ham Independent Supporters Association try to shake off ‘loony leftie tag’

Jack Hart and Lew Ozarow of WHUISA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists