Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Queen’s Theatre partners with prestigious drama school to bring modern day black comedy DNA to Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 15:39 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 18 January 2019

DNA by Dennis Kelly will be performed at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch from February 7 to 14.

DNA by Dennis Kelly will be performed at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch from February 7 to 14.

Archant

More than 30 schools and colleges across the country will be heading to the Hornchurch theatre for a collaborative performance of a modern day comedy.

Dennis Kelly’s modern day black comedy DNA, coming to the Queen’s Theatre is a set text on the GCSE English literature and drama curriculum.

The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Queen’s Theatre’s production has attracted audiences from schools as far as Dorset, West Yorkshire and Lancashire.

DNA is directed by the Queen’s Theatre’s artistic director, Douglas Rintoul, with designer Natalie Jackson, who is a graduate from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and lightning designer Stephen Pemble and sound designer Jack Baxter.

Douglas Rintoul said: “I’ve directed at Central in a freelance capacity, that’s where the contact has come from.

“I love working with students because they are so used to working together after three years together in college that they have a real bond – almost a language of their own.

“And that means that you can often go much further with them than is possible with a group of professionals convened for just three or four weeks rehearsal time who don’t initially know each other.”

DNA was first performed at the National Theatre in 2007 and is tailored specifically for young audiences.

It tells the explosive story about a group of teenagers who do something really bad, panic and then try to cover it up.

The cast includes Joseph Aylward, Brett Curtis, Mark Foy, Linn Johansson, Marko Kovak, Colette McNulty, Mae Munuo, William Pyke, Sidsel Rostrup, Sam Rhodes and Hughie Stanley.

Douglas is also very keen to get local teenagers into the theatre to see young actors who are still in training.

“In this area – the outer boroughs of Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and out into Essex – there is quite a sense that drama school is out of reach,” he said.

“I think DNA will help to demonstrate that it isn’t – and there’s a lot of diversity in this C&D group which will reinforce the message.”

DNA will be playing at the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane from February 7 to 14.

Visit queens-thatre.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

The billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeys

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

The billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeys

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Dagenham look to get back to winning ways at Stones

Daggers midfielder Liam Bellamy and former team-mate Elliot Romain go up for a header earlier this season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Young Raiders relish return of Essex derby to Romford

Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott)

Upminster men clip wings of Magpies to join title race as women make valid point too

Upminster score their first goal during Upminster HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Wapping HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 12th January 2019

Urchins boss Stimson described Burgess Hill clash as a big game

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists