‘We’ve become a movement’: Ladies of Laughter bring their diverse comedy tour to Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 03 January 2019

Noreen Khan is hosting the Ladies of Laughter comedy tour which visits the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch on Friday, January 11.

Noreen Khan is hosting the Ladies of Laughter comedy tour which visits the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch on Friday, January 11.

Archant

A comedy tour featuring a diverse group of women is heading to a Hornchurch theatre this January.

Noreen Khan is a radio presenter from BBC Asian Network and she will be performing some of her comedy at the Queen's Theatre on Friday, January 11.

Noreen Khan from the BBC Asian Network is hosting Lol (Ladies of Laughter) at the Queen’s Theatre.

She will be joined by Shazia Mirza, Emily Lloyd Saini and Judi Love.

“I realised there was a bit of a gap in the market when it came to the number of comedy shows that were led by BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) women,” said Noreen.

“We have about nine to 10 comedians performing on different nights as we like to try and mix it up for our audiences.”

Comedians Sindhu Vee, Sukh Ojla, Annette Fagon, Maria Shehata, Isma Almas, Maureen Younger and Ester Manito will also be performing on the tour.

Speaking about their first tour in 2018, Noreen said: “It was really nice as about 60 per cent of the audience had never been to a comedy show before.

“It was amazing, because some of our dates clashed with the snow and I honestly thought people wouldn’t come, but a lot of people turned up.”

Noreen will be kicking off the show with a 10-minute set.

The radio presenter has been doing stand up for two years and said comedians such as Judi Love, Shazia Mirza and Annette Fagon are some of her favourite performers.

“I generally like black comedy. Performers like Judi just bring a different element to the stage,” she said.

“The audience just loves it because it’s so animated and loud.

“Shazia has her own unique way of doing comedy, and all together it’s a really nice mix.”

Lol will be performing in various locations including Bedford, Slough, Birmingham, Manchester and Coventry.

“Comedy generally seems to be saturated with men. I thought it would be a good idea to provide a platform for some women and to also be able to give women of colour more gigs.

“We’ve become a bit of a movement. As far as I know there isn’t another comedy show like this in the UK.”

Lol is showing at the Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane on Friday, January 11.

For tickets visit queens-theatre.co.uk.

