District line down between Dagenham East and Upminster following signal failure
PUBLISHED: 17:43 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 03 September 2019
There is currently no District line service between Dagenham East and Upminster while Transport for London engineers investigate a signal failure.
Transport for London has confirmed on its website: "No service between Dagenham East and Upminster only, while we fix a signal failure at Upminster.
"Tickets will be accepted on London Buses and on c2c between Upminster and Fenchurch Street.
"GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line."
