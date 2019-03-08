District line down between Dagenham East and Upminster following signal failure

There is currently no District line service between Dagenham East and Upminster while Transport for London engineers investigate a signal failure.

Transport for London has confirmed on its website: "No service between Dagenham East and Upminster only, while we fix a signal failure at Upminster.

"Tickets will be accepted on London Buses and on c2c between Upminster and Fenchurch Street.

"GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line."

