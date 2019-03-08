Disco show Soul Train boogies for Saint Francis Hospice

A disco concert which promises to travel back to the days when the dance floor was king will raise funds to support Saint Francis Hospice.

The touring musical show Soul Train will stage a concert featuring classics from the early days of Motown through to disco and beyond, at the Circus Tavern, Purfleet, on November 23, to support the hospice in Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower.

Lead singer Wayne Kennedy said audiences can expect a fun time where they can dance and sing along to hits that range from Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, The Supremes, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston, to name just a few.

He said: "There are six lead vocalists - three boys and three girls who sing and dance up a storm through three decades of wonderful tunes."

Wayne, who is from Derbyshire, started his career in 1969 as a DJ and became a professional singer five years later.

He then spent 25 years travelling around America, to New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles to learn all the musical styles of the time.

Wayne previously toured with The Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular Show for many years before returning to his teenage roots to tap into his love of soul and R&B to start Soul Train.

The show was inspired by the glory days of Motown, Stax and Atlantic record labels and Wayne said attendees should dig out their flares.

The show is normally performed in theatres but this time out they decided to do it to raise money for charity.

Wayne said: "Saint Francis Hospice is a fantastic charity that does amazing work so we are thrilled to be able to support them. "Audiences can look forward to a fine feast of soulful gems, all while supporting a great cause."

The hospice offers care and support to people with life-limiting illnesses in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Brentwood.

To find out more about supporting the charity, visit www.sfh.org.uk/support-us or call 01708 753319.

Tickets for Soul Train can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/king-of-tunes-ltd/t-jlrdqn.