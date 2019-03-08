Havering Association for People with Disabilities launches art exhibition in Hornchurch

The Mayor of Havering at the Havering Association for peolpe with Disabilities first exhibition open day at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: HAD Archant

People with physical disabilities showcased their creative talents with their first Exhibition Open Day in Hornchurch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mayor of Havering at the Havering Association for peolpe with Disabilities first exhibition open day at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: HAD The Mayor of Havering at the Havering Association for peolpe with Disabilities first exhibition open day at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: HAD

An exhibit by the Havering Association for People with Disabilities (Had) was launched at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Thursday, September 5.

The Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton and Cllr Stephanie Nunn along with family and friends of the artists attended the event.

You may also want to watch:

Vikki Clarke, gateway officer at Had, said: "The art group is led by our volunteer Stephen, who is extremely talented and supportive to everyone who attends, and has stated he is looking forward to next year's planning.

"Had staff are always proud of the artwork created by the members and very often share pieces on social media."

The free exhibition runs until Friday, September 13.

Had's art and craft sessions are held weekly on Wednesdays from 10am to noon.

Visit hadhavering.co.uk or call 01708 476554 to find out more.