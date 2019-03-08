Search

Advanced search

Havering Association for People with Disabilities launches art exhibition in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 September 2019

The Mayor of Havering at the Havering Association for peolpe with Disabilities first exhibition open day at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: HAD

The Mayor of Havering at the Havering Association for peolpe with Disabilities first exhibition open day at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: HAD

Archant

People with physical disabilities showcased their creative talents with their first Exhibition Open Day in Hornchurch.

The Mayor of Havering at the Havering Association for peolpe with Disabilities first exhibition open day at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: HADThe Mayor of Havering at the Havering Association for peolpe with Disabilities first exhibition open day at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: HAD

An exhibit by the Havering Association for People with Disabilities (Had) was launched at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Thursday, September 5.

The Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton and Cllr Stephanie Nunn along with family and friends of the artists attended the event.

You may also want to watch:

Vikki Clarke, gateway officer at Had, said: "The art group is led by our volunteer Stephen, who is extremely talented and supportive to everyone who attends, and has stated he is looking forward to next year's planning.

"Had staff are always proud of the artwork created by the members and very often share pieces on social media."

The free exhibition runs until Friday, September 13.

Had's art and craft sessions are held weekly on Wednesdays from 10am to noon.

Visit hadhavering.co.uk or call 01708 476554 to find out more.

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Here’s to a very, very bright future’: Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Andrew Rosindell MP open the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney’s memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play’s Queen’s Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

‘Here’s to a very, very bright future’: Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Andrew Rosindell MP open the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney’s memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood skipper relieved to end club’s long title wait

Aaron West of Brentwood celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Billy Gordon during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Porter hoping to bloom for Essex in season finale

Jamie Porter of Essex during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

Havering Association for People with Disabilities launches art exhibition in Hornchurch

The Mayor of Havering at the Havering Association for peolpe with Disabilities first exhibition open day at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: HAD

‘Everything is ruined’: Severe leak floods mother-of-four’s home and forces charity shop to temporarily close

A leak in Rose Walker's flat in Harold Hill caused the Sense charity shop below her apartment to have to close for the day. Picture: Rose Walker

‘An incredible journey’: Last year’s Mayor of Havering presents £78,600 in donations to his mayoral appeal’s chosen charities

Last year's Mayor of Havering, Cllr Dilip Patel, with representatives from his mayoral appeal's chosen charities. Pictures: Dilip Patel.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists