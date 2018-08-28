Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Learn how to market your business online at our free Digital Decoded sessions

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 January 2019

Jamie Brown presenting to local business owners at one of our Digital Decoded seminars last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Jamie Brown presenting to local business owners at one of our Digital Decoded seminars last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

Our free Digital Decoded marketing seminars return next month following last year’s successful initiative.

An Archant run Digital Decoded seminar in progress last year. Picture: KEN MEARSAn Archant run Digital Decoded seminar in progress last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

The practical digital marketing sessions are designed to help local businesses – from entrepreneurs to owners of SMEs – to get their heads around the fast moving digital world.

The Archant-led seminars will be held at the Holiday Inn at Stratford’s Westfield Shopping Centre on Tuesday February 5 at 12am with the session repeated at 4pm.

And for those unable to make that date we are doing it all again the following day on Wednesday February 6 at the CEME Conference Centre, Marsh Way, Rainham, RM13 8EU.

Jermaine Cayenne, group field sales manager, will be running the sessions.

He said: “Not every business owner has access to marketing advice, especially when it comes to strategic digital marketing and advertising.

“These sessions are really aimed at SMEs, the entrepreneur struggling to get recognised online or a small business owner wanting to drive their business forward and compete in a crowded marketplace.

“We had great feedback from last year’s Digital Decoded seminars so we thought we would do it all again.

“It’s completely free and could set you on the path to success. What have you got to lose? Sign up today.”

Attendees will be taught everything from the power of websites and search engine optimisation (SEO) to online display advertising and use of video. They will help lay the foundations of an appropriate – and cost-effective – digital marketing plan.

Find out more and book your free place at archanthub.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Old Cooperians’ Reed ready for another crack at Barking

Old Cooperians score a try earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers extend loan deal for defender Onariase

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

School Sport: Shenfield High surge through in National Cup

Shenfield High's under-12 boys are into the next round of the National Cup

Negus’ amazing life story told in brilliant new book

Dominic Negus during his bout against Audley Harrison in 2002 (pic: Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists