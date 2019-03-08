Search

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

PUBLISHED: 09:59 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 08 July 2019

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Archant

The London Fire Brigade has confirmed that smoke will continue to rise from the fire in Rainham today as diggers are sent in to help firefighters put out deep seated pockets of flame.

The fire broke out on grass in Launders Lane just after 1.15pm on Friday and spread to a pile of mixed waste.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were involved at the height of the blaze and columns of thick dark grey and white smoke could be seen from as far away as neighbouring boroughs throughout the weekend.

At its height, approximately two hectares of grass and a pile of mixed waste were alight.

The fire brigade took 15 calls about the incident.

Firefighters will remain on scene throughout today (Monday) as steady progress in extinguishing the fire continues to be made.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "Crews are making good progress however because of the quantity of waste on the site, deep seated pockets of fire remain under the waste.

"Today diggers will be used to help turn over the waste to allow fire crews better to access the remaining pockets of fire.

"This process will mean that there will be a lot of visible smoke coming from the fire so residents living nearby are advised to continue to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution."

Crews from Wennington, Hornchurch and Dagenham fire stations attended the sceneR.

