Plans approved for 88-home development on former Romford Greyhound Stadium car park

Plans for an 88-home development on the site of Romford Greyhound Stadium’s former overflow car park have been approved.

Havering Council’s Strategic Planning Committee unanimously agreed to grant planning permission at a virtual meeting on Thursday (May 28).

The proposals will see a four to six storey building constructed, with more than half of the properties aimed at families and a total of 25 ‘affordable’ homes.

The development, on London Road, will also provide 56 car park spaces, storage for 160 bicycles and provide land for communal and children’s play spaces.

Planning officer Nanayaa Ampoma said the existing 130 space car park was no longer needed by the greyhound stadium.

She added that the application should be approved, writing in a report that the plans would provide “much needed quality family housing” and that the scale of the development is “in keeping” with the council’s aim to encourage denser developments near Romford town centre.

Despite the unanimous approval, some councillors expressed concerns about the plans submitted by Passion Property Group and Caerus Developments.

Cllr Graham Williamson said: “I do think the density is extremely high. In my opinion, it is dangerous to set a new precedent so they all become six storey along London Road.”

Andrew Curtin, of Romford Civic Society, urged councillors to reject the proposals.

He said: “Our view is that what is required here is a simple, well-proportioned building to form a basis from which further schemes can develop.

“This scheme seems overpowering and seems too monumental to achieve that.”

But Grant Leggett, from planning consultants Boyer and speaking on behalf of the applicants, refuted Mr Curtin’s argument.

He said: “We have reached a proposed development we think will provide a really high-quality development for London Road. We think this will establish a really strong corner template on which future schemes can develop.”

The proposals were already discussed by the committee at meetings last summer.

Brooklands ward councillor Timothy Ryan backed the proposals, adding: “The area itself is need of regeneration and I believe this particular development will enhance the area.

“It does offer us the affordable housing which we need and they have also listened to us before where we have asked for more family housing, which is also very good to see.”

All eight councillors attending voted in favour of the plans.