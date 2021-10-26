Detectives appeal for witnesses to Upminster crash involving 'stolen' van

Published: 2:29 PM October 26, 2021

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Upminster yesterday - October 25 - which reportedly involved a stolen van. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are appealing for information after a crash in Upminster which reportedly involved a stolen van.

The police were called at 11.15am yesterday morning (October 25) to reports of a van theft in Hall Lane.

When officers attended, they found there had been a crash involving a van and other vehicles.

The two men believed to be in the van were taken to hospital, with one - aged in his early 30s - currently in a serious condition.

The second, aged in his late 50s, remains in a stable condition.

No other party was reported injured during the collision.

Detectives from the Met’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) have launched an appeal for witnesses and anyone with dash cam or film footage is asked to call the SCIU based at Chadwell Heath on 0208 597 4874.

You can also contact police via Twitter @MetCC quoting reference 2481/25OCT.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.