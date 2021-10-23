Detectives appealing for witnesses to fatal collision near Upminster

Published: 9:29 AM October 23, 2021

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision near Upminster on October 12. - Credit: Metropolitan Police Service

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a recent crash near Upminster in which a 76-year-old woman died.

Police were called at 2.59pm on Tuesday, October 12, to reports of a collision on the Southend Arterial Road (A127).

The crash involved three vehicles: a silver/white Mini Countryman, a silver Audi TT and a black Mercedes CLA200.

The driver of the Mini - named as Jacqueline Saunders, from Chingford - was taken to an east London hospital where she later died.

Her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Sergeant Mark Palmer, of the Met’s roads and transport policing command, said: “Our thoughts remain with Jacqueline’s family and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

“We have already spoken to a number of people who were at the scene but I am asking anyone who has information and has not yet come forward to do so.

“We would also appeal to road users on the A127 to check their dashcam footage for anything that may be relevant.”

Anyone with information should call 020 8597 4874, providing the reference CAD 4550/12OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.