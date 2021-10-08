News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New designer shop to open in Romford’s Liberty Shopping Centre

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:51 AM October 8, 2021   
Street artist Alec Monoploy abseils down the Flannels store on Oxford Street, London in celebration

Street artist Alec Monoploy abseils down the Flannels store on Oxford Street in celebration of its opening launch in 2019. - Credit: PA

A designer retailer is set to open in Romford’s Liberty Shopping Centre next year. 

Flannels will take over the vacant former Topshop unit on a long-term lease after it is revamped from November. 

The luxury store will offer runway collections from fashion’s most notable names - such as Balenciaga, Valentino and Burberry - to customers coveting the latest trends. 

The 11,564 sq ft store will also offer the opportunity to shop for contemporary emerging fashion brands.   

Head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, which manages the centre, Steven Gray, said the letting highlights the appeal of the hub to independent and international retailers who “recognise the value” of the shopping destination.  

He added: “It is still hugely encouraging to see a major retailer like Flannels investing in their physical presence within our centre, which we believe will have a positive ripple effect for all our retailers.” 

