News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

'Absolutely disgusting': 'Design defect' blamed for Harold Wood fountain repeatedly breaking

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:58 PM July 4, 2022
Fountains

The fountains are unable to retain water due to a 'design defect related to the clay base of the ponds' - Credit: Alan Dawson

"Design defects" are to blame for recurring issues with a fountain in Harold Wood. 

That is what First Port, the property management company for Kings Park estate, has said about a water feature which has repeatedly broken.

The fountains at Kings Park estate were last fixed in September last year, and at that time First Port said it is working to find a permanent solution to the issue. 

Having once again broken this month, Gubbins Lane resident Alan Dawson said it looks “absolutely disgusting”.  

The 76-year-old said: “It’s the worst they’ve ever looked." 

Empty Pond

One of the water features has been drained of all its water - Credit: Alan Dawson

A spokesperson for the property management company said it is sorry “issues have continued with the ponds" at Kings Park.  

“We recently instructed a pond specialist to investigate this and found that due to design defects related to the clay base of the ponds and insufficient water supply, the ponds, unfortunately, do not retain water as they should.” 

Broken Fountain

The second broken fountain at the Kings Park estate on St Clements Avenue, Harold Wood - Credit: Alan Dawson

First Port will now discuss the matter with the “original developer”, the spokesperson said, to find a permanent solution and arrange improvement works as soon as possible.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Teen taken to hospital as 'priority' after being stabbed in Rainham
  2. 2 Romford pair to 'bring a little bit of raving' to 'more mature' Hornchurch community
  3. 3 Jailed: 8 east London offenders put behind bars in June
  1. 4 'Absolutely disgusting': 'Design defect' blamed for Harold Wood fountain repeatedly breaking
  2. 5 'So affirming’: Harold Wood man running West Ham LGBT+ group is finalist in national awards
  3. 6 'Feels like family': Romford school delights in Ofsted outcome
  4. 7 Watch: Brawl erupts on Heath Park street outside pub
  5. 8 Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted or approved in Havering
  6. 9 Two 'child abduction' arrests after three-year-old girl reported missing
  7. 10 Up to 21m, 35,000sqm redevelopment of Rainham industrial site given green light

“In the meantime, our site team is continuing to monitor and maintain the ponds pending remediation.  

“We will continue to keep residents updated.” 

Harold Wood News

Don't Miss

A queue of shoppers form outside Primark in Romford

Primark confirms 'incident' involving baby in Romford store

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Regency Court

London Live News

Man murdered two armed teenage boys who had been chasing him, court told

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch housing

Planning and Development

Plans submitted for 'new housing development' in Hornchurch

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Andre Tyndall

Romford abuse victim feels 'truly alone' after suspended sentence outcome

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon