'Absolutely disgusting': 'Design defect' blamed for Harold Wood fountain repeatedly breaking
- Credit: Alan Dawson
"Design defects" are to blame for recurring issues with a fountain in Harold Wood.
That is what First Port, the property management company for Kings Park estate, has said about a water feature which has repeatedly broken.
The fountains at Kings Park estate were last fixed in September last year, and at that time First Port said it is working to find a permanent solution to the issue.
Having once again broken this month, Gubbins Lane resident Alan Dawson said it looks “absolutely disgusting”.
The 76-year-old said: “It’s the worst they’ve ever looked."
A spokesperson for the property management company said it is sorry “issues have continued with the ponds" at Kings Park.
“We recently instructed a pond specialist to investigate this and found that due to design defects related to the clay base of the ponds and insufficient water supply, the ponds, unfortunately, do not retain water as they should.”
First Port will now discuss the matter with the “original developer”, the spokesperson said, to find a permanent solution and arrange improvement works as soon as possible.
Most Read
- 1 Teen taken to hospital as 'priority' after being stabbed in Rainham
- 2 Romford pair to 'bring a little bit of raving' to 'more mature' Hornchurch community
- 3 Jailed: 8 east London offenders put behind bars in June
- 4 'Absolutely disgusting': 'Design defect' blamed for Harold Wood fountain repeatedly breaking
- 5 'So affirming’: Harold Wood man running West Ham LGBT+ group is finalist in national awards
- 6 'Feels like family': Romford school delights in Ofsted outcome
- 7 Watch: Brawl erupts on Heath Park street outside pub
- 8 Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted or approved in Havering
- 9 Two 'child abduction' arrests after three-year-old girl reported missing
- 10 Up to 21m, 35,000sqm redevelopment of Rainham industrial site given green light
“In the meantime, our site team is continuing to monitor and maintain the ponds pending remediation.
“We will continue to keep residents updated.”