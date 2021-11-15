Firefighters were called to Princes Road, Romford in the early hours of this morning. - Credit: Google

A derelict house in Romford has been damaged after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to Princes Road around 4.50am today (Monday, November 15) after the blaze broke out in the two-storey house.

Four fire engines and 25 crew members attended the scene and had the blaze under control shortly after 5.30am.

Part of the ground floor of the building was damaged and there were no reports of any injuries.

London Fire Brigade's 999 control officers took eight calls to the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by London Fire Brigade and Met Police.