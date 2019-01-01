Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Havering visits Romford night shelter where volunteers feed the homeless every Friday

Mark Bryant, deputy Lord Lieutenant Havering, Kim Merry, Hope4havering Chief Executive and Tariq Mahmood vice vhairman of Havering Islamic Cultural Centre. Picture: Sidra Naeem Archant

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Havering visited a night shelter for the homeless in Romford last month to see the good work Muslim volunteers have been doing there for more than three years.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Havering, Mark Bryant, visited the Hope4Havering Night Shelter in Atlanta Boulevard on Friday, November 22 .

The borough's Muslim community have been donating money and feeding the homeless there, every Friday since June 10 2016.

Tariq Mahmood, the vice chairman of Havering Islamic Cultural Centre, Sidra Naeem, secretary of the Havering Interfaith Forum, and her husband, Ajaz Naeem, a GP, are the weekly feeding volunteers.

They work as a team, collecting funds, buying the food and distributing it.

The homeless hot meals feeding menu is variable, and is collected from different restaurants weekly.

It includes pizza, chicken burgers and chips, Chinese food, jacket potatoes with a choice of four toppings and chicken biryani with curry.