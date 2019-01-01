Search

Advanced search

Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Havering visits Romford night shelter where volunteers feed the homeless every Friday

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 December 2019

Mark Bryant, deputy Lord Lieutenant Havering, Kim Merry, Hope4havering Chief Executive and Tariq Mahmood vice vhairman of Havering Islamic Cultural Centre. Picture: Sidra Naeem

Mark Bryant, deputy Lord Lieutenant Havering, Kim Merry, Hope4havering Chief Executive and Tariq Mahmood vice vhairman of Havering Islamic Cultural Centre. Picture: Sidra Naeem

Archant

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Havering visited a night shelter for the homeless in Romford last month to see the good work Muslim volunteers have been doing there for more than three years.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Havering, Mark Bryant, visited the Hope4Havering Night Shelter in Atlanta Boulevard on Friday, November 22 .

The borough's Muslim community have been donating money and feeding the homeless there, every Friday since June 10 2016.

You may also want to watch:

Tariq Mahmood, the vice chairman of Havering Islamic Cultural Centre, Sidra Naeem, secretary of the Havering Interfaith Forum, and her husband, Ajaz Naeem, a GP, are the weekly feeding volunteers.

They work as a team, collecting funds, buying the food and distributing it.

The homeless hot meals feeding menu is variable, and is collected from different restaurants weekly.

It includes pizza, chicken burgers and chips, Chinese food, jacket potatoes with a choice of four toppings and chicken biryani with curry.

Most Read

Romford Market’s Debenhams building sold for £12million as developers eye up ‘potential to build flats’

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for �12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Romford before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

Use it or lose it! Romford environmentalists save food from the landfill

Romford's Best Before stall collects surplus food to stop it going to the landfill. Picture: Claire Savill

Most Read

Romford Market’s Debenhams building sold for £12million as developers eye up ‘potential to build flats’

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for �12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Romford before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

Use it or lose it! Romford environmentalists save food from the landfill

Romford's Best Before stall collects surplus food to stop it going to the landfill. Picture: Claire Savill

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford Boxing Club enjoy home comforts as first open show of season is a success

Lewis Hughes receives his best home boxer award at Romford BC's open show

Athletics: Harold Wood RC provide early Christmas cheer

Harold Wood Running Club members present a cheque for £3,500 to Harold Wood Primary School's PTA

Athletics: Havering’s Blanc medals on England indoor debut

Havering's Jacob Blanc flies the flag on his England debut in Glasgow (pic Nicole Blanc)

Havering given a finishing lesson by high-flying Old Southendians in latest loss

Havering HC vs Old Southendian HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 30th November 2019

Hornchurch boss Stimson is very pleased with character shown by an injury-hit squad

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and Dan Smith of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists