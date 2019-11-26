Billericay care manager helps 175 Collier Row pupils understand dementia

Headteacher Stuart Mc Laughlin, pupil Nicole Webb and customer relationship manager and Dementia Champion Carl Roberts. Archant

Collier Row students discovered how they could make a small difference to those living with dementia at a special workshop event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Customer relationship manager and Dementia Champion Carl Roberts delivers a Dementia Friends session to pupils at Bower Park Academy in Collier Row. Customer relationship manager and Dementia Champion Carl Roberts delivers a Dementia Friends session to pupils at Bower Park Academy in Collier Row.

Customer relationship manager and dementia champion at Anisha Grange Care Home, Carl Roberts, visited Bower Park Academy in Havering Road to deliver an informal Dementia Friends session to the Year 10 children.

You may also want to watch:

The short session taught in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society, explores what it's like to live with dementia, how dementia affects the brain and how people can live well with dementia.

Carl who has now made 1,000 people Dementia Friends throughout Essex, said: "With the topic of dementia becoming more and more common place within our communities, it is vitally important that young people gain an understanding of this at an early age.

"It means that as they become young adults and adults themselves, they are equipped to support their families and community.

"I am very proud to have presented to Bowers Park School."