Dementia Awareness Week: Residents called to help make Havering a more 'dementia friendly' borough

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 May 2019

Residents are invited to attend a series of events in Havering for this year's Dementia Awareness Week. Picture: PA / John Stillwell

Residents are invited to take part in various events in Havering to mark Dementia Awareness Week.

Havering has the largest population of people over the age of 65 in greater London and its believed that around 3,000 people in the borough dementia.

During Dementia Awareness Week from Monday, May 20 to Sunday, Sunday, May 26, Havering Council has a number of events lined up to help raise awareness about the illness.

Councillor Jason Frost, cabinet member for health and adult care services, said: "Dementia is one of the most serious issues facing our generation and is a particularly hot topic for Havering, with the highest number of older people in Greater London.

"We've worked really hard to achieve dementia-friendly status for the borough by working with organisations to help them better understand the needs of people with dementia.

"For example, the Mercury Mall has introduced silent Tuesdays - where no music is played in the main shopping area, which makes shopping less confusing and more pleasant for shoppers.

"Also, the main Tesco supermarkets have trained their front reception staff to support people with dementia and are happy to help with personal shopping."

As part of the Havering Dementia Action Alliance, the council has been working closely with other organisations to host the events:

Monday, May 20

Information table in the Atrium at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford, 9.30am-3pm.

Spring tea party, St John's Hall, Mountnessing in Brentwood 12.30pm. Admission is free. Contact Leah or Tracy on 07940 231609.

Tuesday, May 21

Havering Dementia Action Alliance Garden Party, Whittaker Hall, Hornchurch, 1pm-3.30pm. £10 per person. Free for carers of people with dementia.

Contact HDAA co-ordinator Susan Anderson 01708 431249.

Susan.Anderson@havering.gov.uk

Community Dementia Workshop, Baytree Shopping Centre in Brentwood, from 10.30am. To book a place contact Lorraine Bond or Steve Willoughby on 01277 822858.

Wednesday, May 22

Singing for the Brain with Pearly Queen, St Michael's Church, Gidea Park. £3 donation for refreshments.

Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25

Bothered and Bewildered, Spotlight Theatre Production about Alzheimer's Disease, Collier Row Methodist Church, 91 Clockhouse Lane, RM5 3QP. 8pm. Tickets £10, £5 seniors.

Spotlight_theatre@aol.com

Wednesday, May 29

Launch of BHRUT dementia strategy, Queen's Hospital, Romford.

Thursday, June 13

Alzheimer's Cupcake Day, Queen's Theatre, in Billet Lane, Hornchurch.

robyn.carlson@alzheimers.org.uk.

