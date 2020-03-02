Search

Exquisite embroidery in a new textile exhibition at Havering Museum

PUBLISHED: 10:25 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 02 March 2020

Don Pusey with one of Delia's tapestries. Picture: Don Pusey

Don Pusey with one of Delia's tapestries. Picture: Don Pusey

Don Pusey

Textile artworks from one of the founding members of the Romford Embroiderers' Guild are being exhibited at Havering Museum.

An intricately designed purse and book cover. Picture: Don PuseyAn intricately designed purse and book cover. Picture: Don Pusey

Delia Pusey, who died in 2015, got inspiration from her travels abroad, such as three pieces that she created on a trip to Italy. She designed elaborate embroidered patterns on all sorts of garments from dresses, to large tapestries, purses, fans and other accessories.

For the new exhibition at the museum in Romford High Street, her husband Don Pusey has donated a collection of her work to go on display from February 2020 until April 4.

Director of the museum Ellen Jones said: "Her husband Don, now wants to continue to show how talented she was with her textile creations, which includes a fantastic a hand printed dress.

A lively embroidered floral design. Picture: Don PuseyA lively embroidered floral design. Picture: Don Pusey

"The exhibits look great from a distance but once you get up close you can see the ingenuity and creativity - it's very inspiring."

Don said: "Delia must have got some of her talent from her mother Beatrice and her Aunt Alice as her mother made hats for the Queen and her sister worked on the Queen's coronation dress."

