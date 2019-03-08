Search

Delays to TfL Rail and Greater Anglia services between Romford and Shenfield after train fault between Harold Wood and Gidea Park

PUBLISHED: 14:04 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 09 July 2019

There are severe delays on train services between Romford and Shenfield this afternoon after a train broke down between Harold Wood and Gidea Park.

A Network Rail spokesman confirmed: "A fault on a train between Harold Wood and Gidea Park is causing disruption to journeys between Shenfield and Romford.

"Services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"We anticipate disruption will continue until 3pm."

Network Rail has also confirmed that TfL Rail customers may use their tickets on the following services:

- London Underground services via any reasonable route to enable you to complete your journey in any directions.

- London Buses between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield to enable you to complete your journey in both directions.

- Greater Anglia services between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield to enable you to complete your journey in both directions.

- c2c Services between London Fenchurch Street and Upminster to enable you to complete your journey in both directions.

- London Overground services between Romford and Upminster to enable you to complete your journey.

It is believed the train suffered the fault at around 1.30pm.

Anyone hoping to use TfL Rail or Greater Anglia services on that stretch of the line is urged to check before they travel, and passengers can use #GideaPark to monitor the incident on Twitter.

