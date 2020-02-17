Search

Faulty signalling system delays C2C trains at Upminster

PUBLISHED: 07:39 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 17 February 2020

Delays on the C2C at Upminster. Picture: C2C

Delays on the C2C at Upminster. Picture: C2C

A fault in the signalling system at Upminster have led to reduced service on London-bound C2C trains this morning.

The issue was first reported around 6.15am this morning and C2C warned that train service from Upminster station may be cancelled or delayed.

C2C tickets will be accepted on Greater Anglia due to the disruption.

At 7.34am C2C rail reported that train services were returning to normal, but some services may still be cancelled or delayed.

Drive 24