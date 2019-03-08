Search

Delays and cancellations expected across entire c2c network until 11am due to signal fault at Fenchurch Street

PUBLISHED: 07:42 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 06 November 2019

Picture: c2c

Picture: c2c

Archant

There are delays and cancellations across the entire c2c rail network this morning (Wednesday, September 6) due to a signal fault at Fenchurch Street Station.

In a statement on the company's website, it has confirmed: "Due to a fault with the signalling system at London Fenchurch Street trains have to run at reduced speed."

Train services running across the whole c2c network - which includes Upminster, Rainham, Barking, West Ham and Limehouse - may be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 11am.

Greater Anglia and London Underground are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

Arrangements have been made for c2c rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

If your journey has been disrupted by more than 15 minutes, you may be entitled to cash compensation.

Please visit the c2c website and search 'Delay Repay' for information on how to claim.

