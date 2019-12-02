Search

Vote for your favourite bauble design in The Liberty's annual Deck the Malls competition

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 December 2019

The Liberty Shopping Centre is holding its annual Deck the Malls competition. Picture: Google Maps

The Liberty Shopping Centre is holding its annual Deck the Malls competition. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A Romford shopping centre is calling on the community to vote in its latest competition, where one lucky child will have their festive design hung on its Christmas tree.

The Liberty Shopping Centre recently launched its popular 'Deck the Malls' competition, and is now asking Havering residents to choose their favourite design.

Following an overwhelming number of entries the Mayor Of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon Burton, selected a winner whose design will be placed on their Christmas tree as part of their festive decorations.

The public will now be able to vote from the top 10 selected designs as part of the 'People's choice award' through Liberty's Facebook page to select a second winner.

The winning design will be placed on a giant star and the winner will receive a £100 cheque for their school.

To vote, head to the The Liberty's Facebook page (@LibertyRomford) and "like" your favourite design in the dedicated gallery.

The competition will close at midnight on Sunday 8th December.

