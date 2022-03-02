News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Death of man, 21, in Havering Road property treated as 'unexplained'

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:36 PM March 2, 2022
Updated: 5:47 PM March 2, 2022
Police were called to Havering Road, Romford this morning (March 2)

Police were called to Havering Road, Romford this morning (March 2) - Credit: Google Maps

The death of a 21-year-old man in a house in Havering Road is being treated as "unexplained" by police.

The Metropolitan Police Service was called at 10.50am this morning - March 2 - to "an unresponsive male".

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later, just after midday.

The man's next of kin have been notified, police said, and a post-mortem examination will take place "in due course".

A spokesperson for the Met said the man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Newton Primary School

Education News

Parents complain after primary school offers extra play time for money

Daniel Gayne

person
Michelle Rees

Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Couple smile in a photo

Couple's gelateria plans bring dessert parlour to Hornchurch

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Robert Whitton, Founder and Chairman of Impact Capital Group on the site of the old Romford Ice Rink

Planning and Development

Number of homes proposed for former Romford Ice Rink site decreased

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon