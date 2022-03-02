Police were called to Havering Road, Romford this morning (March 2) - Credit: Google Maps

The death of a 21-year-old man in a house in Havering Road is being treated as "unexplained" by police.

The Metropolitan Police Service was called at 10.50am this morning - March 2 - to "an unresponsive male".

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later, just after midday.

The man's next of kin have been notified, police said, and a post-mortem examination will take place "in due course".

A spokesperson for the Met said the man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.