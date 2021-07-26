Deadline looming to comment on proposed constituency changes

Published: 3:42 PM July 26, 2021

People have until next Monday - August 2 - to submit their views on proposed changes to constituencies in their area. - Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

The deadline is looming to comment on proposed changes to MP constituency boundaries across east London.

Residents have until next Monday (August 2) to comment on proposals which may change who they vote for in future elections.

In June, the Boundary Commission for England (BCE) published draft plans ahead of a 2023 review of constituencies nationwide.

Should these plans come to fruition, the political landscape will look different in Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets.

A change in the law last year outlined that every constituency across the UK – with five exceptions – must have an electorate that is no smaller than 69,724 and no larger than 77,062.

You may also want to watch:

With several east London constituencies currently non-compliant, BCE has asked for resident input to help shape the inevitable change.

Take a look at the Recorders' round-up of the proposals.

Havering

Current constituencies: Romford, Hornchurch and Upminster, Dagenham and Rainham

Which constituencies need to change? Hornchurch and Upminster

What are the proposed changes? To move Emerson Park ward into Romford, and to offset that electorate increase by dividing the Hylands ward between its current home and Hornchurch and Upminster.

Redbridge

Current constituencies: Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford and Woodford Green, Leyton and Wanstead

Which constituencies need to change? All but Ilford North

What are the proposed changes? To move the Cranbrook and Valentines wards from Ilford South to Ilford North, and to add Chadwell Heath - currently in the Dagenham and Rainham constituency - to Ilford South.

The proposals would also see Bridge, currently in Ilford North, added to Chingford and Woodford Green, which would in turn lose South Woodford to Leyton and Wanstead.

Barking and Dagenham

Current constituencies: Barking, Dagenham and Rainham

Which constituencies need to change? Barking

What are the proposed changes? To move the Valence ward into Dagenham and Rainham, in place of Chadwell Heath, which would be added to Ilford South.

Newham

Current constituencies: West Ham, East Ham

Which constituencies need to change? Both

What are the proposed changes? To split Newham into three constituencies: Stratford and Bow, East Ham, and West Ham and Beckton.

Stratford, Maryland and Forest Gate would join Old Ford, Hackney Wick and Bow from Tower Hamlets to form Stratford and Bow.

The proposed East Ham would retain eight of its current wards, with the Beckton and Royal Docks wards included in the draft West Ham and Beckton constituency.

This new constituency would also include Canning Town, Custom House, Beckton, Silvertown, North Woolwich and Plaistow.

Tower Hamlets

Current constituencies: Bethnal Green and Bow, Poplar and Limehouse

Which constituencies need to change? Both

What are the proposed changes? To add Old Ford, Hackney Wick and Bow to the newly-created Stratford and Bow constituency, which would also include the Newham wards mentioned above.

A reworked constituency - named Bethnal Green and Stepney in the proposals - would feature the areas of Bethnal Green, Spitalfields, Stepney and Whitechapel.

Poplar and Limehouse would retain its name, as well as nine of its existing wards.

The proposals see the constituency keep Wapping and St Katharine’s along the Thames waterfront, as well as the Isle of Dogs.

However, it would lose parts of Whitechapel and the entirety of Shadwell.

Have your say by August 2 by visiting bcereviews.org.uk, or write to 35 Great Smith Street, London, SW1P 3BQ.

A six-week secondary consultation period is planned for early next year, with any revised proposals to be published in late 2022.

The BCE's final report and recommendations must be submitted to the speaker of the House of Commons by July 1, 2023.







