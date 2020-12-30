Deadline looming for residents to have say on tree preservation in Upminster

Published: 3:54 PM December 30, 2020

The deadline for comments on the Tree Preservation Order - to which these trees are subject - is tomorrow (December 31). - Credit: Sarah Pettitt

Time is running out for residents to support the preservation of trees surrounding an Upminster site set for redevelopment.

As reported by the Recorder, plans to demolish the miniature golf course in Hall Lane - to be replaced by up to 37 homes - were agreed in July, with Havering Council's cabinet signing off on disposal plans in September.

However, tomorrow (December 31) marks the deadline for comments to be received regarding a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) which is in place for trees surrounding the site.

This order - imposed on November 23 - makes it illegal to either destroy or cause the destruction of any of the trees included therein.

The council is then set to decide whether to confirm the TPO; should it do so, the redevelopment plans would not be permitted to compromise those trees in any way.

Although there is still some time until the lapse of six months since the order, the council has set a deadline of December 31 for comments.

One of the tress subject to the TPO, which has been in place since November 23. - Credit: Sarah Pettitt

There is a mixture of trees - both individual (32) and within groups (7) - contained within the TPO, with oak, ash, fastigiate hornbeam and field maple amongst those currently being protected.

They are scattered throughout the miniature golf site, with more than half flanking its boundaries (close to nearby homes).

Resident Sarah Pettitt - whose garden backs onto the site - has been encouraging people to support the preservation of the order, posting an example comment on the Upminster & Cranham Community Group Facebook page.

She wrote: "I wish to fully endorse the confirmation of those orders to become permanent. These trees have been identified independently as of historic and ecological value to the site and our community.

"The loss of this green open space is already devastating for our Upminster community, without the further destruction of our environment by cutting down, topping or lopping historic, rare , mature established and healthy trees."

To give your views ahead of tomorrow's deadline, email planning@havering.gov.uk quoting the reference TPO 3-2020.

The full TPO can be found on the council's planning page under the application P0248.19.











