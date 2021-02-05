News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
RSPCA appeal after sick goat dumped on a Romford road

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 7:00 AM February 5, 2021   
The goat died before it made it back to the passer-by's house.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a goat was found abandoned in Romford.

RSPCA inspector Jen Wildman was called to Albyns Lane, Romford, on Monday morning (February 1) after a member of the public found a male tri-colour goat.

Jen said: “A woman was passing by when a black pick-up truck being driven by two men stopped and they told her that there was an animal in the road and that they should call a vet.

“She was suspicious and went to investigate, and found the poor goat dumped in a lane. He was very weak and collapsed, and couldn’t stand or walk.”

The pick-up truck was described as new and the driver of the truck was described as being of athletic build, in his mid 50s with grey hair. The finder took the goat home and tried to make him comfortable before alerting the RSPCA.

“The poor goat had a bloated stomach and green bile coming from his mouth, he must have been in pain,” Jen added. “Sadly, he was so poorly that he died before we arrived at the woman’s house. It’s so sad.”

Jen is making enquiries in the local area and would like to trace the men in the pick-up truck to see if they can help with the investigation.

“This poor goat needed help and veterinary attention but, instead, he was dumped by the side of the road and left in pain.

 “I want to find the people who are responsible for this so I’d urge anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to call our appeal line on 0300 12 8018.”

