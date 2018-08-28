Dazzling show Kiss Me Quickstep to shimmy its way to Queen’s Theatre next month

Do you love to soak in all the glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing?

Well then Kiss Me Quickstep is the show you need to see as it dazzles you with all of its breath-taking performances as well as the drama that goes on backstage.

The production which is a collaboration of Queen’s Theatre and the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, will be performed at the Hornchurch community venue at the end of the month.

One of the show’s leading actresses Michelle Bishop said: “Amanda Whittington who wrote the show came in during one of our first rehearsals and said that it’s all about truth and illusion: the illusion of what these dancers perform on stage and the truth of what actually goes on when they stop dancing.

“Hopefully, I think it’ll be very interesting for audiences to see both sides of all of these characters’ lives.”

Kiss Me Quickstep, which was originally performed at the New Vic Theatre in Newcastle-under-lyme a few years ago, is based on the stories of three young couples who are competing in Blackpool’s National Amateur Championships.

But there’s pain and heartbreak beneath the dazzling glitter ball as the bittersweet comedy reveals what is really going on behind the fabulous frocks, fixed smiles and fake tan.

Michelle plays the current reigning champion Samantha who starts to question if she even loves dancing after her mum, who taught her everything she knew, sadly dies.

As well as Kiss Me Quickstep being added to her growing repertoire, Michelle, who trained in musical theatre, has performed in West End shows including Strictly Ballroom, Bend It Like Beckham, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jersey Boys and Fame.

She said: “I really feel for Samantha because she is going through a lot and doesn’t know if she wants to be a dancer anymore which is obviously a big thing for someone who is a champion at what she does.

“As an actress, I can definitely relate to her as when it’s time to perform, you’ve got to leave all of your baggage behind and do your absolute best on the night, hiding anything that’s happening in your life at that time.

“Audiences don’t actually care if your car has just broken down and it’s going to cost you loads to get it fixed, or if you’re arguing with your husband, they just want to be entertained!”

In the build-up to the show’s first night, the performers from Kiss Me Quickstep will be in Romford Market on Saturday, February 9, from 11am-3pm, as part of a special Valentine’s event.

So if you fancy a sneak preview of the show, as well as ballroom dancing demonstrations, a children’s card making workshop, face painting and teacup rides, then remember to pop down to Market Place on the day where you’ll be able to take part.

“It’ll be a good chance to see what’s to come and it’s an event to coincide with Valentine’s Day as well so plenty to celebrate!”

Michelle added: “I think if you enjoy dance and enjoy story telling and enjoy comedy, it is a perfect blend of all three of these things.

“You get to see a different side to dancing and performing in general for a living and really get to know these characters both on and off the dance floor.

“You’ll get to watch some amazing dancing one minute and then learn all about the back stories of these dancers the next.

“It really is a fantastic show that I know people are going to love.”

Kiss Me Quickstep will be performed at Queen’s Theatre from Friday, February 22, to Saturday, March 9.

This show is also available as a part of the venue’s money saving Jump the Q Season Ticket offer so for more information on this or on any future productions, visit queens-theatre.co.uk