Data reveals number of road incidents involving children in borough

Published: 2:13 PM September 15, 2021

Statistics have revealed how many children have been involved in road incidents in east London's boroughs.

Data from the Transport for London (TfL) road danger reduction dashboard breaks down the figures on road incidents involving children up to 15 years old by London borough.

It showed from September 2019 to July 2020 in Havering, 37 of the total 548 road incidents involved youngsters - 6.8 per cent.

Road incidents include fatalities and serious and slight injuries.

This is a drop from the previous year during the pandemic, when there were 147 children up to the age of 15 injured out of a total 1,777 incidents from September 2018 to July 2019 (8.3 pc)

Comparatively, Newham saw children involved in 6.9pc (55 of 794) of incidents between September 2019 to July 2020.

This is a percentage increase compared to the same period the previous year, when there were 158 incidents including children of the total 2,556 (6.1pc) in that borough.

In Barking and Dagenham, again from September 2019 to July 2020, 46 of the total 576 road incidents involved youngsters. That is just under eight pc.

However, the year before was significantly higher, with 13.4pc of road incidents involving young people in that borough (157 out of 1,170).

Meanwhile, the borough of Tower Hamlets saw 35 incidents involving up to 15-year-olds out of its total 1,034 road incidents between September 2019 to July 2020. That is only 3.3pc.

The year before saw 125 of the total 3,063 road incidents involving youngsters (four pc).

While in Redbridge between September 2019 to July 2020, statistics showed 49 kids were involved in road incidents out of the total 714 (6.9pc).

From September 2018 to July 2019 the figure stood at 7.6 - which is 161 incidents of its total 2,121 involving the age range.

This comes as a campaign has been launched in boroughs impacted by high numbers of children involved in road incidents.

Targeted at 11- to 12-year-olds, it aims to prepare kids for their new commutes to school.

Spearheaded by the London Road Safety Council (LRSC), the It’s a Jungle Out There campaign aims to bring to light the risks of the roads in London boroughs where more than a third of incidents in London occurred last September.







