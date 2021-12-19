I'm A Celebrity's Danny Miller sends Christmas message to Isla Caton

Isla Caton has been battling neuroblastoma since she was two. - Credit: Nicola Caton

I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Miller has sent a Christmas message of support to cancer-stricken Hornchurch seven-year-old Isla Caton and her family.

The Emmerdale actor recorded the message days after Nicola Caton announced that her daughter Isla, who has been fighting rare children’s cancer neuroblastoma, has weeks to live and may not see Christmas.

In the video posted by the @islasfight Twitter account, which documents her journey, Mr Miller said to Isla: “I’ve been told that you’ve not been so good over the last few days.

“Now, I know how much of a little soldier you are, how much of a superstar you are, and I want you to keep fighting.

“I want you to have as much fun as you can at this Christmas, and I hope that all your family manage to do so as well."

Thank you to @imacelebrity winner @DannyBMiller for your love & support ❤️🙏 Such a beautiful message ❤️🙏 xxx pic.twitter.com/z9XIweCy9n — Isla Caton (@islasfight) December 18, 2021

Mr Miller, who was crowned winner of the ITV reality show last weekend after three weeks in Gwrych Castle, told Isla's parents they were "unbelievably strong".

He continued: “This is the king of the castle, sending all my love to your family, and all my love, support and well-wishes to Isla, your beautiful little girl.”