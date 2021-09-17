News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Daniel Laskos death: Court hearing for murder accused teens

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:05 PM September 17, 2021   
Daniel Laskos

Six males charged with the murder of Daniel Laskos are to appear at the Old Bailey this afternoon (July 30). - Credit: Met Police

Six teenagers who pleaded not guilty to the murder of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood have had a trial preparation hearing at the Old Bailey. 

Today (September 17) was the latest court date in the case of defendants - Joshua Kerr, 18, Callum Hands, 19, Rakeem Green-Matthews, 18, Loushawn Barnes, 18, all from Romford, as well as a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, ahead of standing trial in connection with the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Daniel in Church Road on May 7.  

A further case management hearing is to take place on November 5 with a trial date set for September 7, 2022.  

Crime
Romford News

