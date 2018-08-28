Search

Video of Romford dancing pensioner in town centre goes viral

PUBLISHED: 10:27 21 January 2019

The video of an elderly woman dancing to reggae music outside of the Barclays in South Street has been viewed more than 125,000 times. Photo: Rebecca Watson

The video of an elderly woman dancing to reggae music outside of the Barclays in South Street has been viewed more than 125,000 times. Photo: Rebecca Watson

Rebecca Watson

A video of an elderly lady in Romford dancing to reggae music has gone viral, and been viewed more than 125,000 times online.

Rebecca Watson was walking through the town centre when she saw the lady having a right good old dance to a reggae tune being played outside of the Barclays bank in South Street.

Rebecca said: “Only in Romford” and the clip has now been shared by thousands of people, and viewed roughly 126,000 times.

In the comments for the video, Dee M Cee said: “Now there’s a woman that’s living without restriction. Thanks for sharing!” and Leyla Celebi Gul Salman said: “This sounds and looks familiar.... Romford lol... awww I love her - that’s living life right there.”

Do you recognise the lady in the video? Is it your Gran? If so please contact our reporter Liam Coleman, comment on our post or email liam.coleman@archant.co.uk

